1,207 counterfeit driver's licenses confiscated by Indianapolis Customs and Border Protection

The shipments came in from Hong Kong and were listed as game cards with a value of $20.

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Indianapolis snagged more than 1,200 counterfeit driver's licenses before they hit the streets.

The shipments came in from Hong Kong and were listed as game cards with a value of $20. Each of the the three shipments were inspected and officers found hundreds of fake driver's licenses in each.

One of the shipments was heading to Chicago and the other two to New York.

The counterfeit licenses were for 20 states including California, Ohio, South Carolina, Michigan, North Carolina, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“Some of the major concerns as it relates to fraudulent identity documents is identity theft, worksite enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, fraud linked to immigration-related crimes such as human smuggling and human trafficking, and these documents can be used by those individuals associated with terrorism to minimize scrutiny from travel screening measures," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago.