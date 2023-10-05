11-year-old shot, wounded by sibling in aunt's Marion home

A 15-year-old allegedly got a gun off a shelf and fired one shot, striking the boy as he sat on the couch.

MARION, Ind. — A Marion woman is facing charges after her nephew was shot and wounded in her home.

Tamara Perry was arrested Tuesday for resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent after officers began investigating a shooting that wounded an 11-year-old boy.

The child was at Marion Health with a gunshot wound to his hand when officers were dispatched. During their investigation, officers learned the boy was sitting on the couch in Perry's home on South Adams Street when his 15-year-old sibling got a gun off a shelf and fired one shot, striking the victim.

According to Marion police, as officers worked to secure Perry's home for a search warrant, Perry arrived at the scene and caused a disturbance, leading to her arrest. Officers later found the gun believed to have been involved in the incident.

The Indiana Department of Child Services were notified about the case and the children were released to their grandmother's care.