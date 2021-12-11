IMPD asks for help finding driver who killed 11-year-old boy in hit-and-run

Investigators believe the suspect was driving east on Wicker Road when they hit an 11-year-old boy riding a small motorcycle.

INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday and IMPD is asking for help finding the vehicle and suspect involved.

Investigators say the crash happened on the south side near the intersection of Wicker Road and South Tibbs Avenue.

Officers were called to the area at around 4:30 p.m. on a report of an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a car while he was riding a small motorcycle.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving east on Wicker Road when they hit the boy. IMPD said the suspect drove away without stopping to provide information or help the 11-year-old.

When medics arrived, they pronounced the child dead at the scene.

By 10 p.m. Saturday, IMPD said investigators did not have suspect information or vehicle description to release.