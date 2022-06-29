11 sentenced to federal prison for meth, fentanyl trafficking

All the defendants pleaded guilty to crimes for their involvement in trafficking in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven defendants who pleaded guilty to involvement in drug trafficking in the Indianapolis area were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday.

The investigation began in the fall of 2019 when federal agents looked into several individuals for suspected drug trafficking activities around Indianapolis. Investigators found suspects were transporting meth from Muncie to Indianapolis to be distributed.

When the investigation concluded, the 11 defendants — all from Indianapolis — were charged in three different federal indictments for various drug trafficking crimes.

On Aug. 3, 2020, IMPD and federal agents executed 16 search warrants in Indianapolis and seized 31 illegally possessed guns, 4.5 pounds of meth, a half a kilogram of cocaine, 1 kilogram of fentanyl and $272,000 in cash.

"Traffickers of methamphetamine and fentanyl further the devastating cycle of substance abuse disorder to satisfy their own greed," said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers in a news release. "These prosecutions and sentences demonstrate that we will work tirelessly with our federal and local law enforcement partners to hold the traffickers of these dangerous and deadly drugs accountable for the pain they inflict on our communities."

Here are the charges and sentences for each defendant:

Travis Beechler, 27 years old - 30 years in prison and five years supervised release Distribution of meth and heroin Possession of a firearm by a felon and during a drug trafficking crime

Antonio Turner, 34 years old - 15 years in prison and five years supervised release Distribution of meth and fentanyl

Stephen Cole, 45 years old - Over 24 years in prison and five years supervised release Distribution of meth and fentanyl Money laundering

Christopher Shelton, 43 years old - Over 231 years in federal prison and five years supervised release Distribution of meth

Scott Nelson, 39 years old - 10 years in prison and five years supervised release Distribution of meth

Joshua Douglas, 40 years old - 16 years in prison and 10 years supervised release Distribution of meth

Marguerite Collins, 47 years old - Over four years in prison and three years supervised release Distribution of meth

Jarrad Cooney, 34 years old - Over four years in prison and three years supervised release Distribution of meth

Jason Corey, 49 years old - Six years in prison and four years supervised release Distribution of meth

Halton Butler, 70 years old - Over two years in prison and two years supervised release Distribution of meth

Gary Hatcher Jr., 33 years old - Over 20 years in prison and five years supervised release Distribution of meth

