10-month investigation leads to arrest in deadly Muncie crash

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana State Police made an arrest in a deadly crash near Muncie after a 10-month investigation.

Melvin Lee Weaver, 29, of Indianapolis was arrested July 8, 2021.

According to police, Weaver was driving a Chevy Silverado Sept 26, 2020 as he came up on a red light at the McGalliard Road intersection on the Muncie Bypass.

An investigation found Weaver was traveling more than 90 miles per hour when he slammed into the back of a car stopped at a red light.

The driver of the car hit, 28-year-old Matthew Adams, was killed and his wife Anna, 27, was seriously injured.

The Adams car then hit into another car injuring Karmen Harvey.

Police said Weaver had a suspended Indiana ID card at the time of the crash.

Weaver is now facing charges of reckless homicide, obstruction of justice, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

When he was arrested, Weaver also had two outstanding warrants in Marion and Johnson counties.