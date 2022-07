The victim was reported to be in critical condition after the shooting just north of Rockville Road at I-465 Wednesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. on Beachway Drive, near Rockville Road and Interstate 465.

Police found a victim who had apparently been shot. That victim is reportedly in critical condition.

No other details are available at this time.