1 wounded in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that wounded one person.

Police say several people called to report the shooting in the 2100 block of Dewey Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot and gave medical assistance to the victim, who was later taken to a hospital in Anderson for treatment.

Witnesses told police several people were involved in an altercation in the area when several gunshots were heard.

There have been no arrests in the shooting at this time and the incident remains under investigation, police said.