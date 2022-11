Police said the shooting happened at 2425 East 38th Street shortly after 12 p.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting at a McDonalds on Indy's north side.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. near 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD has not released any suspect information or a condition on the victim, but aggravated assault detectives are responding to the scene.