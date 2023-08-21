1 seriously injured in Johnson County shooting, person of interest in custody

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 1200 block of Wood Creek Drive, near West County Line Road and County Road 400 West.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Aug. 19, Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1200 block of Wood Creek Drive, near West County Line Road and County Road 400 West, for a report of a person shot.

One person was listed in serious but stable condition when taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

One person of interest was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff's office.

"There are no threats to residents in the area," the sheriff's office said.

No additional information on the shooting was immediately available.