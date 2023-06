IMPD confirm one person has been shot and is in critical condition on Indy's east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot near the corner of North Kenyon Street and Raleigh Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found the 33-year-old man who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).