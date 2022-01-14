x
1 wounded in far east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Falls Church Drive, near 21st Street and German Church Road.
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis early Friday.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 11000 block of Church Falls Drive, which is in a neighborhood near East 21st Street and North German Church Road.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not known at this time.

There was no information immediately available about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more details are confirmed.

