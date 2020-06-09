An adult male was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to reports of a person just just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Brouse Ave.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.

#Breaking IMPD on scene of a homicide in apartment complex parking lot near 32nd & Keystone on the east side. Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives say they have little to go on due to uncooperative witnesses. pic.twitter.com/o5Q8kVxoN6 — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) September 6, 2020