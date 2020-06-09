INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning on the near east side of Indianapolis.
Officers responded to reports of a person just just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Brouse Ave.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The victim has not yet been identified by authorities.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).