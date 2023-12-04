1 person dead after East Washington Street shooting

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed just east of downtown Wednesday evening.

A Metro Police spokesperson said it happened around 9 p.m. at a gas station in the 2000 block of East Washington Street, which is just west of Rural Street.

The spokesperson said officers responding to a report of a shooting found a victim, a male believed to be an adult, with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect in the case, nor have they reported if a motive is known.