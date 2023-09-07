x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 person in critical condition after Lawrence shooting

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near 49th Street & Shadeland Avenue.
Credit: WTHR
Police officers on the scene of a shooting on Leone Drive in Lawrence, Indiana on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Police in Lawrence are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Leone Drive, which is just west of 49th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Police haven't shared many details, but told 13News officers discovered a car had struck a fire hydrant and found an man inside who had been shot. 

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a spokesperson said. 

There was no immediate word on whether police had identified a suspect in the case, nor whether a motive was known.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn additional information.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man faces murder charges in east side shooting that killed Indy woman

Before You Leave, Check This Out