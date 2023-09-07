1 person in critical condition after Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Police in Lawrence are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Leone Drive, which is just west of 49th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
Police haven't shared many details, but told 13News officers discovered a car had struck a fire hydrant and found an man inside who had been shot.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a spokesperson said.
There was no immediate word on whether police had identified a suspect in the case, nor whether a motive was known.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn additional information.