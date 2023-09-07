1 person in critical condition after Lawrence shooting

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near 49th Street & Shadeland Avenue.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Police in Lawrence are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Leone Drive, which is just west of 49th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Police haven't shared many details, but told 13News officers discovered a car had struck a fire hydrant and found an man inside who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a spokesperson said.

There was no immediate word on whether police had identified a suspect in the case, nor whether a motive was known.