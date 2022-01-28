x
Crime

IMPD investigating fatal west Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near Lynhurst Drive and Rockville Road.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young
Metro Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting in the 200 block of Bertha Court on Thursday, January 28, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday outside a home on Bertha Court, which is near Rockville Road and South Lynhurst Drive.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot found an adult male who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored car, possibly a Saturn, fleeing from the area of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. You can share information anonymously, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

