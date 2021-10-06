1 killed in shooting on near northeast side of Indianapolis

IMPD said the shooting happened near the intersection of East 30th and Caroline streets, just west of North Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis that left a man dead Wednesday night.

Metro police officers were called to the intersection of East 30th and Caroline streets, just west of North Keystone Avenue, a little after 8 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition and later died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.