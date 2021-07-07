1 killed in shooting on Indy's northeast side

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Bel Air Drive, near 38th Street and Post Road, just before 5 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to the 8800 block of Bel Air Drive, near 38th Street and Post Road, just before 5 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transferred to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.