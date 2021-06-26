1 killed in shooting on Indy's near north side

Officers found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead in the 3200 block of N. Capitol Avenue on Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found to have been shot and killed on the near north side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to the 3200 block of N. Capitol Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 for a death investigation.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot. When medics arrived, they pronounced him dead.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the man's death. They say anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).