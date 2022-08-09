1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue, near the intersection of East 36th Street and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue, near the intersection of East 36th Street and Emerson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. That person, who hasn't been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, another person who had been shot walked into Eskenazi Hospital. IMPD said the person, who also hasn't been identified by police, was awake and breathing, but didn't offer further details on their condition.