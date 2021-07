The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive near the intersection of North Post Road and 42nd Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed late Tuesday night in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive near the intersection of North Post Road and 42nd Street.

Officers went to the area just before midnight and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased.