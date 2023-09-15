x
1 killed in northeast Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 38th Street.
Credit: WTHR
Police investigate a shooting at Sherman's Steak & Lemonade on East 38th Street on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person on the northeast side Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 38th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man behind the business who had been shot, police said.

The victim was initially reported to be in critical condition, but later died from their injuries. 

Photos from the scene show crime tape stretched around the parking lot of Sherman's Steak & Lemonade Food Market on the south side of East 38th Street at Station Street.

There is no information at this time about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

