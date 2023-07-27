1 killed in north Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Eugene Street, near West 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of a shooting that left one person dead on the near north side of Indianapolis late Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 600 block of Eugene Street, near W. 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find an adult male behind a house, who was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.