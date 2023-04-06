1 killed in Noblesville shooting

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 21500 block of Raccoon Court, just south of 216th Street on the northwest side of the city.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday night.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim, identified only as a male, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

Lt. Bruce Barnes told 13News that investigators are interviewing people who may have been involved in the incident, but no suspects have been identified.