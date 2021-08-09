1 killed in near east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis Monday evening.
According to IMPD, officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue and North Rural Street, around 6:30 p.m.
Officers found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There is no information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.
This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.