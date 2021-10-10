1 killed in far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police officers are investigating a homicide that happened on the far east side of Indianapolis just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
IMPD officers were called to the intersection of North Mitthoefer Road and Chris Drive on a report of a person shot.
They arrived to find a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)327-3475 or email ronald.sayles@indy.gov. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-8477.