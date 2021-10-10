1 killed in far east side shooting

When officers arrived at the intersection of North Mitthoefer Road and Chris Drive, they found a man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police officers are investigating a homicide that happened on the far east side of Indianapolis just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

IMPD officers were called to the intersection of North Mitthoefer Road and Chris Drive on a report of a person shot.

