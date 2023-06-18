Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in overnight shootings in Indianapolis

The shootings happened between 11 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and three were injured in four overnight shootings in Indianapolis, according to police. All of the shootings are believed to have occurred on the west side of the city.

Deadly Meganwood Court shooting

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, IMPD officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Meganwood Court, near Country Club Road and Rockville Road, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a man laying outside the back door of the house with a gunshot wound/s. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives responded to begin an investigation, and the person responsible for the shooting was identified and cooperating with detectives, IMPD said.

In a later update, police said that person was not arrested and the shooting is not considered a criminal homicide at this time.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting and were not injured, and the person shot did not live at the home, according to police.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once family has been notified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Colten.Smith@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

West side shooting

Shortly after midnight Sunday, June 18, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1400 block of Brook Pointe Drive, near County Club Road and 10th Street.

There they located a victim with a gunshot wound/s who was reported to be stable, police said.

IMPD said the shooting is believed to have occurred at a different, undetermined location.

Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.

Arcadia Street shooting

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Arcadia Street, near West 30th Street and Georgetown Road.

A male victim found at that location was reported to be stable, IMPD said.

In an update, police said the person responsible for the shooting was identified and was cooperating with detectives.

Additional information on the circumstances of the incident was not immediately available.

Near northwest side shooting

Around 3:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the area of West 10th Street and Indiana Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was described as "awake and breathing" by police.

The shooting reportedly occurred near Lafayette Road and North Tibbs Avenue, IMPD said, and a police report on the incident indicates the victim was shot while driving and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.