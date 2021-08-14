1 killed, 1 injured in near northeast side shooting

The shooting happened near E. 28th Street and Wheeler Street at around 9 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to the area of E. 28th Street and Wheeler Street at around 9 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

Responding officers arrived and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was dead and the other was reported to be awake and breathing.