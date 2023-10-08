ISP: 1 killed, 1 arrested after Jeep crashes and bursts into flames on I-65 near Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning near Lafayette.
According to ISP, shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 troopers responded to a vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 170 mile marker, which is north of the Dayton exit.
The preliminary investigation conducted by ISP revealed that a Jeep was traveling northbound on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the east side of the road before overcorrecting and striking the guard rail in the median.
Following the impact, the Jeep then became engulfed in flames, killing the passenger of the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep allegedly fled on foot from the scene of the crash. Officers conducted a search of the area and later identified the 35-year-old driver from Indianapolis.
According to police, probable cause led officers to suspect the driver of the Jeep was under the influence at the time of the crash. The driver was medically cleared from the hospital and then taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail where they are preliminarily charged with two felonies, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. They are also charged with misdemeanors of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated.