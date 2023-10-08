ISP: 1 killed, 1 arrested after Jeep crashes and bursts into flames on I-65 near Lafayette

ISP says a Jeep was traveling northbound on I-65 when it ran off the road, overcorrected, and then struck a guard rail. The Jeep then became engulfed in flames.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning near Lafayette.

According to ISP, shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 troopers responded to a vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 170 mile marker, which is north of the Dayton exit.

The preliminary investigation conducted by ISP revealed that a Jeep was traveling northbound on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the east side of the road before overcorrecting and striking the guard rail in the median.

Following the impact, the Jeep then became engulfed in flames, killing the passenger of the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep allegedly fled on foot from the scene of the crash. Officers conducted a search of the area and later identified the 35-year-old driver from Indianapolis.