INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on Indy’s north side.

Police said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 4600 block of North Keystone Avenue around 5 p.m.

Police said the victim was alert and talking at the scene.

North district officers detained a person of interest but have not made an arrest in the shooting.