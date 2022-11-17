1 injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a Shell gas station at 34th Street and Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded Thursday evening.

Police haven't shared many details but confirmed to 13News that officers called on a report of a shooting found a person with an apparent gunshot wound(s).

The victim was said to be awake and breathing when taken to an area hospital.

IMPD hasn't shared any information about the victim nor whether a suspect had been identified.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn more about the incident.