INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a near northwest side shooting that left one person in serious condition Sunday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of N. Harding Street, which is near E. Riverside Drive and W. 29th Street.

When officers arrived they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).

IMPD said the victim is in serious condition.