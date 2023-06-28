UPDATE: Woman killed in Fishers gas station shooting

Police said the shooting happened in a gas station parking lot near 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

FISHERS, Ind. — A woman is dead following a shooting at a gas station in Fishers late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station near 116th Street and Allisonville Road around 5:30 p.m.

An adult female was found dead inside a vehicle at the gas station. Police do not have a suspect in custody, but said the alleged suspect is believed to have left the scene in another vehicle.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect had a prior relationship and therefore do not believe there is a danger to the public at this time.

Police have not released any information about the potential suspect.