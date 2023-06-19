Man critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

The shooting is believed to have occurred in the 4300 block of Downes Drive, near the intersection of North Mitthoffer Road and East 46th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Monday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. on June 20, Lawrence Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot, eventually locating a victim and determining the shooting likely occurred in the 4300 block of Downes Drive, near the intersection of North Mitthoffer Road and East 46th Street in Indianapolis.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and IMPD detectives responded to begin an investigation.

Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.