Shooting leaves 1 person dead on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s northwest side Tuesday.
Police said they responded to the 7000 block of Mariner Way, near Interstates 74 and 465, around 11:45 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
Officers found the victim shot inside an apartment, and medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
