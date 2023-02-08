x
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon.
Police investigate a deadly shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis.  

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. 

Officers arrived and found a man inside a home with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting is not believed to be a random act but have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

