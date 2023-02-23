x
1 dead, one injured in shooting on Indy's northeast side

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near East 36th Street and Sherman Drive.
IMPD said two people were shot Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the 3400 block of East 36th Street, near Sherman Drive, around 1 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot on Indy’s northeast side Thursday afternoon. 

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 3400 block of East 36th Street, near Sherman Drive. 

Medics transported one of the victims to the hospital in serious condition. 

Medics pronounced the other person dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information. 

Anyone with information on the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

