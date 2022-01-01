x
1 killed in shooting on near west side of Indianapolis

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, near West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue, just before 8 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating a near west side shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. 

Officers went to the 2200 block of West Walnut Street, near West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue, just before 8 p.m.

IMPD said officers arrived in the area and found a person who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

IMPD is investigating. At this point, officers have not shared information identifying the person who died or the motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

