1 dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's near northeast side Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue, near 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.
Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. IMPD confirmed the victim died.
Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.