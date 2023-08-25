x
1 dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue, near 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's near northeast side Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue, near 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. IMPD confirmed the victim died.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

