INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after a shooting on the northeast side.

It happened Jan. 27 around 3:50 p.m. in the 9500 block of Village Way. That address is near East 96th Street and I-69.

Police are on the scene investigating and talking with people who were in the area at the time.

Police are asking for people in the area to check surveillance video around the time of the shooting.