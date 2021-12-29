x
1 dead in shooting on Indy's north side

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting on Indy’s north side.  

Police said the shooting happened in the 2000 block of East 46th Street, near 46th and Keystone Avenue.  

Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

