INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being shot on the city's near east side Wednesday morning.

IMPD was called to the 400 block of North Walcott Street, near East Michigan Street and North Rural Street, just before 8 a.m.

When police arrived, they located a person who had been shot, but they were pronounced dead.