1 in critical condition after shooting at park on Indy's east side

Police said the shooting happened at 3400 N. Hawthorne Lane, where Wes Montgomery Park is located.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting at a park on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday officers were called to 3400 N. Hawthorne Lane, where Wes Montgomery Park is located, for a report of a person shot. 

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot. Medics were able to revive the victim who IMPD said is in extremely critical condition. 

This shooting came just hours after a fatal shooting happened on the far east side Wednesday. Officers said they found a woman who had been shot and medics pronounced her dead at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Editor's Note: IMPD initially said the victim had died and later issued a correction saying the victim had been revived and is in extremely critical condition.

