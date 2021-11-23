x
Crime

1 dead in Henry County stabbing; suspect arrested

Police said the stabbing happened Monday night in Losantville.
LOSANTVILLE, Ind. — A Henry County man is dead after police said he was stabbed Monday night. 

Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. on a report of a man being stabbed.  

Deputies arrived at a home in the 5900 block of East U.S. 35 in Losantville and found Richard Hatton Jr. suffering from a stab wound. Medics arrived and pronounced Hatton dead at the scene.  

The man police said stabbed Hatton remained at the scene.  

After an investigation, police arrested 53-year-old Jerry W. Allred for murder. 

The case will now be reviewed by the Henry County prosecutor.

Losantville is roughly 70 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

