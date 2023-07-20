x
1 dead in downtown Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened Thursday around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Walnut streets.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot on July 20 around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Walnut streets, which is along the American Legion Mall.

Officers arrived and found a person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed they detained one person at the scene.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

