1 dead in downtown Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened Thursday around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Walnut streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot on July 20 around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Walnut streets, which is along the American Legion Mall.

Officers arrived and found a person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed they detained one person at the scene.