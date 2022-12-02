Officers investigate deadly shooting on Washington Boulevard

It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday near 38th and Meridian streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are looking for clues in a near north side shooting that left one person dead Friday evening.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers responding to a call about a shooting located victim around 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard, which is in the area of 38th and Meridian streets.

The victim was in critical condition when taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

There was no immediate word on what preceded the shooting. Detectives have been called to the scene.