1 dead after shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s northwest side.

Police said they responded to a shooting near West 79th Street and Michigan Road shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and found a man shot outside of the business and administered first aid. Medics transported the victim to St. Vincent Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any suspect information, but said preliminary investigation shows the shooting was not a random act and others in the area were not in immediate danger.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and working to collect video evidence from the area, police said.