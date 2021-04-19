2 dead after shooting on Indy's northeast side

Police said two people were shot near 37th and Baltimore Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3700 block of Baltimore Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Monday and found two people shot inside a car. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe a car traveling north on Baltimore Avenue stopped at the victim's car and someone inside fired the shots. The suspect vehicle then fled north on Baltimore Avenue.

Police have not released any suspect information.