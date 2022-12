Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of North Guilford Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s north side.

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of North Guilford Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. That's near East 22nd Street and North College Avenue.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.