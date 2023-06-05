1 dies following 2021 shooting on Indy's northeast side

The incident happened July 13, 2021, in the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive, near 42nd Street and Pendleton Pike.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died from their injuries after being shot in July 2021 on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the Marion County Coroner's Office confirmed.

On July 13, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive, near 42nd Street and Pendleton Pike.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the July 13, 2021, shooting on Arobrcrest Drive.)

Police arrived and found four males had been shot. Medics then took them to local hospitals in critical condition.

On June 5, 2023, the Marion County Coroner's Office confirmed one of the victims, identified as 25-year-old Jordan Lamont Chatman, died from his injuries in the shooting.

13News has reached out to the coroner's office for more information about Chatman's death nearly two years after he was shot.