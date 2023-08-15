1 dead, 1 wounded in south Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the 1400 block of Salisbury Lane, near Shelby Street and Carson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city's south side.

Officers arrived and found two people who had been shot. According to IMPD, one person died from their injuries. Police did not provide a condition for the second victim.

There is no information about a suspect or motive at this time.